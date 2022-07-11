TransUnion Wants Out Of CFPB Suit Over 2017 Order Violation

By Greg Lamm (July 11, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- TransUnion wants an Illinois federal judge to toss a complaint from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleging the credit-reporting company violated a consent order to cease deceptive practices, accusing the federal bureau of "shirking" its duty by failing to sign off on a compliance plan. TransUnion said the CFPB cannot claim the company violated the 2017 consent order because the federal bureau failed to respond to the company's compliance plan, which was a stipulation spelled out in the consent order, according to a motion to dismiss memorandum the company filed Friday. Under the consent order mandating that the company cease deceptive...

