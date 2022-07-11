Hospital Agrees To $5.7M Deal In Retiree Health Benefits Suit

By Emily Brill (July 11, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- More than 200 nonunion retirees of a Huntington, West Virginia, hospital struck a $5.7 million deal to settle litigation accusing their former employer of breaking its health insurance promises, according to documents filed in West Virginia federal court. The retirees joined with Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc. on Friday to ask U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to approve the proposed settlement, which would commit the hospital to helping the 211 retirees cover health expenses. "The settlement is structured to provide a health reimbursement account [to] class members that is designed to last for a period of at least six years, and...

