Wells Fargo, Bank Of America ATMs Hit With Patent Claims

By Lauren Castle (July 11, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA and Bank of America Corp. were hit with lawsuits in Texas federal court by the same technology company accusing them of stealing an ATM design that allows customers to access funds with a mobile device and email receipts. The lawsuits filed on Friday by Sales Transaction Systems LLC claim that the financial institutions committed infringement by using a patent-protected design granted in April 2021 and not asking for consent. The "Systems and Method for a Private and Secure Financial Transaction System Using an ATM" patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,990,933, was filed in 2018 and describes the use...

