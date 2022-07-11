Insurer Says NJ Rulings Doom Hotels' Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (July 11, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Chubb insurer to a New Jersey hotel owner told a federal court that recent appellate court decisions in the Garden State over pandemic coverage bolster its contention that the proprietor wasn't entitled to property insurance coverage. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. on Friday said the New Jersey rulings showed that the direct physical loss or damage requirements in its policy precluded coverage for the pandemic losses Icona Opportunity Partners I LLC sustained. The Chubb unit said recent New Jersey rulings showed that "the mere presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 does not cause direct physical loss of or damage...

