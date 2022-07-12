Chinese Smartphone Maker Can't Get UK Nokia Suit Paused

By Alex Baldwin (July 12, 2022, 12:19 AM BST) -- A London court on Monday shot down consumer electronics company Oppo's appeal to pause Nokia's standard essential patent suit, rejecting the smartphone maker's argument that the case should be litigated in China. The Court of Appeal refused to upend a decision allowing Nokia to go forward with the English proceedings that it brought asking the court to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms of a global licensing deal for its standard essential patent portfolio with the phone makers. Oppo had countersued Nokia in China days after that earlier decision, telling Nokia that it would be willing to sign the licensing agreement...

