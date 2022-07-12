Michigan Wants More Details On Pipeline Relocation Project

By Caleb Symons (July 12, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Michigan's top utility regulator wants Enbridge Energy LP to provide more information on its controversial plan to move an oil and gas pipeline into a new tunnel beneath the Great Lakes, after state and Native American leaders expressed concern over the safety of that proposal. Calling the company's bid to relocate Line 5 into the $500 million tunnel "deficient on critical matters of engineering and safety," the Michigan Public Service Commission reopened on Thursday the record in Enbridge's siting case and asked it to share further details on those topics. Those materials should include information on tunnel engineering and safety, the...

