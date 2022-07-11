Texas Presses Court To Nix Federal Gender Identity Guidance

By Anne Cullen (July 11, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Texas state officials have called on a federal court to wipe out guidance from federal agencies on gender- and sexuality-based workplace discrimination and gender-affirming care, arguing that the government is stretching the U.S. Supreme Court's watershed Bostock ruling too far. The Lone Star State fired off a summary judgment bid Friday in its legal challenge to documents published by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that interpreted the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. The justices declared in Bostock that Title VII bars discrimination based on sexual orientation...

