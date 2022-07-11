Bannon Loses Bid To Delay July Contempt Trial

By Khorri Atkinson (July 11, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday rejected former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon's motion to delay his July contempt of Congress trial to mid-October, clearing the way for jury selection to begin next week. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said in a ruling from the bench after hearing several pending pre-trial motions in the case that the July 18 trial will proceed as scheduled. The judge expressed that he's "certainly cognizant" of Bannon's concern that the Jan. 6 House select committee's ongoing hearings concerning last year's deadline attack on the U.S. Capital have generated an "unprecedented level of prejudicial pretrial...

