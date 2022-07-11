CIT Puts Brakes On Chinese Wheel Duty Challenge

By Rae Ann Varona (July 11, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade dismissed a wheel importer's opposition to duties assessed on steel wheels from China, saying the company went the wrong way about challenging the duty rates when it protested to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Chief Judge Mark A. Barnett said Rimco Inc. — which had challenged countervailing and anti-dumping duties as being "excessive fines" in violation of the Eighth Amendment — should have instead raised its constitutional claims by requesting an administrative review through the U.S. Department of Commerce. "Rimco failed to pursue the administrative avenue available to it and thereby missed its opportunity to challenge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS