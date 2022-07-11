Treasury Sanctions Arms Dealer For Mexican Cartel

By Dave Simpson (July 11, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday sanctioned a suspected firearms dealer associated with a Mexican cartel that is known to traffic fentanyl and other drugs into the United States. Obed Christian Sepulveda Portillo, acting on behalf of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, coordinated daily purchases of guns and ammunition from the southwestern U.S. border into Mexico, according to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Monday's sanctions block access to all of his U.S. assets and properties, and forbids U.S. individuals from doing business with him. "CJNG's power and violence are only possible because of its ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS