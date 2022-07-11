Transport Co. Fights $2M Award In Teamsters Pension Dispute

By Emily Brill (July 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A transportation company has urged an Indiana federal judge to set aside an arbitration award that compelled it to pay $2.3 million to a union pension fund, saying the award conflicts with a collective bargaining agreement between the company and a Teamsters local. Bulk Transit Corp. said arbitrator Ira F. Jaffe's decision that the company was responsible for funding certain truckers' pensions goes against the CBA's exclusion of those truckers from representation by Teamsters Local 142. Jaffe improperly concluded that because Bulk paid into those truckers' pensions for a particular job, under pressure by Local 142, that placed the company on...

