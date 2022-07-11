NJ Atty Beats DQ Bid Amid 'Mutual Vitriol' In Divorce Case

By Bill Wichert (July 11, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said a woman could not have her ex-husband's attorney kicked off a divorce action marked by vitriol among the parties and their lawyers, finding that his alleged misconduct did not warrant disqualification and that a judgment barred her application. An appellate panel upheld a ruling denying Maria L. Benson's bid to order the recusal of Paul W. Benson's attorney, Christopher T. Karounos, on the grounds that he purportedly referred to her in an email as the "biological mother" of the former couple's son and tried to serve her through her attorney with an...

