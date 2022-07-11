Cannabis Shops' Racial Bias Suit Over Licenses Tossed

By Mike Curley (July 11, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out a suit by the owners of two former medical cannabis dispensaries alleging they were pushed out of the market because they're Black, ruling the bulk of the claims were filed too late. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle dismissed with prejudice all the claims in James K. Shelton, Ben Shelton III and Sami Saad's suit against the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board and the city of Seattle, as he said many of the claims in the pro se complaint are either implausible, or unclear. In the suit, Saad and...

