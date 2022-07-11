Illinois Hit With 11 More Lawsuits Over Pot Grower Licenses

By Celeste Bott (July 11, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Nearly a dozen would-be cannabis growers have filed lawsuits in Illinois state court contesting the rejections of their applications for the 48 craft grow licenses the state issued in June, after the process had been held up for more than a year due to pending litigation. The 11 suits filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday all involve different plaintiffs and raise a host of issues, including the Illinois Department of Agriculture's alleged failure to properly award points for social equity applicants, Illinois residents and veterans. One complaint filed by Fancygrow LLC claims it didn't meet the minimum 984 points...

