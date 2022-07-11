Three Affiliated Tribes Get Member's $46M RICO Suit Axed

By Andrew Westney (July 11, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Monday tossed a suit by a Three Affiliated Tribes member claiming the tribe's governing business council defrauded her company of nearly $46 million from a concrete business, saying the council never waived the tribe's sovereign immunity to suit. Laura Bird, who is an enrolled member of the federally recognized Three Affiliated Tribes, claimed that the council violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by hiding profits from a joint venture created by Bird and the tribe to sell aggregate and ready-mix materials used in concrete. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland dismissed the suit...

