W.Va. Landowners Sue Gas Cos. Over 'Abandoned' Wells

By Charlie Innis (July 11, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of West Virginia landowners accused two major gas companies of burdening their properties with wells they say are abandoned under state law and must be plugged to reduce methane emissions. Named plaintiffs Mark McEvoy and James and Susan Tawney claimed in West Virginia federal court Friday that Diversified Energy Co. PLC has left them and similarly situated landowners with "unplugged, inoperative and abandoned wells that are hazardous to health, damage the environment and harm property values." A natural gas drilling site in Northern Pennsylvania. A proposed class of West Virginia landowners alleged in federal court that a pair...

