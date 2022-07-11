Latam Claimholders Lose Bid To Stay Ch. 11 Plan For Appeal

By Rick Archer (July 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has denied a request by bondholders of a Latam Airlines affiliate to stay his order approving the Chilean air carrier's Chapter 11 plan while they appeal his decision, saying the facts aren't on the bondholders' side. In a decision issued Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity denied the stay partially because the bondholders had not shown they had a reasonable chance of success on appeal, saying his ruling on the "lynchpin" fact issue of the affiliate's solvency rendered the bondholders' legal arguments moot. On June 19, Judge Garrity approved Latam's reorganization plan, which calls for...

