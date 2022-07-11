Armstrong Flooring Picks $107M Gordon Bros. Bid In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (July 11, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Building material maker Armstrong Flooring Inc. announced the selection of a Gordon Brothers venture as the winning bidder for its North American assets Sunday, canceling a Chapter 11 auction in favor of the $107 million offer. In a notice announcing the selection, Armstrong Flooring said it canceled the auction after a consortium of AHF LLC and Gordon Brothers Commercial and Industrial LLC had agreed to increase the consideration it would pay for the debtor's North American assets to $107 million. A hearing on the sale is scheduled for Tuesday morning before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath in Delaware. Armstrong, a...

