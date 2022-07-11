Calif. Regulator Presses Usury Case Against Fintech OppFi

By Jon Hill (July 11, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A California state regulator is defending its claims accusing fintech firm Opportunity Financial LLC of ripping off borrowers in the state with high-cost, "rent-a-bank" lending, telling a Los Angeles state court that the company's bid for dismissal clashes with California's approach to combating usury. In a brief filed Thursday, California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation urged Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Timothy P. Dillon to overrule a demurrer filed by Opportunity Financial, or OppFi, that takes aim at the core of the state agency's enforcement effort against the firm. "Opportunity Financial's ... demurrer fails because it fundamentally misstates California...

