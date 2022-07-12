Why Investors May Pursue Int'l Arbitration On Russian Default

By Tom Sprange, Isabel Fernandez de la Cuesta and Rikki Stern (July 12, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- On June 27, Russia defaulted on two series of foreign-currency sovereign debt — a U.S. dollar denominated bond due to mature in 2026 and a euro denominated bond due to mature in 2036 — when it failed to remedy missed $100 million interest payments for these bonds within the 30-day grace period. Sanctions imposed by the international community in response to the war in Ukraine complicated Russia's efforts to transmit the required interest payments to foreign bondholders through recognized depositaries, such as Euroclear.[1] So long as such sanctions remain in effect, future defaults on other bond series are likely. Moreover, missed payments...

