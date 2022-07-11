Green Groups Slam BLM Analysis Of Arctic Drilling Project

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 11, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are criticizing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's revised environmental impact statement for a proposed oil and gas drilling project in the Arctic, saying an approval would conflict with the Biden administration's stated climate and public lands goals. The BLM on Friday published a new draft EIS that attempts to correct deficiencies that were identified last year by an Alaska federal judge, who struck down the Trump administration's approval of the ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. project. The agency left open the option to reject the project but also included alternatives that would allow it to go forward, although at a...

