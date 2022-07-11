10th Circ. Says Intentional Loss Exclusion Bars Fire Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (July 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn't have to cover a couple whose daughter started a destructive house fire, a Tenth Circuit panel affirmed Monday, agreeing with a lower court that an "intentional loss" exclusion applies. A three-judge appellate panel said Christina and Donald Taylor's homeowners policy with LM Insurance Corp. unambiguously excludes coverage for an incident in which their 18-year-old daughter, Zoe Taylor, set a fire to the side of her parents' bed that spread further than anticipated and caused damage to their house. A Liberty Mutual unit's unambiguous exclusion for intentional loss means it doesn't have to cover a couple whose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS