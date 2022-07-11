Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Says Intentional Loss Exclusion Bars Fire Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (July 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn't have to cover a couple whose daughter started a destructive house fire, a Tenth Circuit panel affirmed Monday, agreeing with a lower court that an "intentional loss" exclusion applies.

A three-judge appellate panel said Christina and Donald Taylor's homeowners policy with LM Insurance Corp. unambiguously excludes coverage for an incident in which their 18-year-old daughter, Zoe Taylor, set a fire to the side of her parents' bed that spread further than anticipated and caused damage to their house.

A Liberty Mutual unit's unambiguous exclusion for intentional loss means it doesn't have to cover a couple whose...

