EDNY Prosecutor From R. Kelly, Mob Cases Rejoins Skadden

By Khadrice Rollins (July 12, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- After a decade with the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal prosecutor who worked on the sexual abuse investigation of singer R. Kelly and on mafia cases is going back to where she started her law career: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Maria Cruz Melendez will be a partner in Skadden's government enforcement and white collar crime group after spending time as the deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section and then the Civil Rights Section in the Eastern District of New York, the firm announced Monday. When Cruz Melendez finished at Notre Dame Law School, she started a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS