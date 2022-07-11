Full 9th Circ. Says Faulty Removal Notice Doesn't Ruin Case

By Alyssa Aquino (July 12, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit unanimously ruled that the government can prosecute an immigrant for reentering the U.S. after being ordered removed, upholding the validity of the initial deportation order despite defects in the government's notice for the immigrant to appear in immigration court. Upholding a February 2021 decision from a three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit and overturning a Washington federal court's dismissal of Juan Carlos Bastide-Hernandez's criminal case, the en banc court said the missing date and time in the government's notice instructing Bastide-Hernandez to appear in immigration court did not strip the immigration judge of the authority to order...

