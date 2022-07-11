Fla. Mother Claims Tainted Abbott Formula Made Baby Sick

By Dorothy Atkins (July 11, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida mother hit Abbott Laboratories Inc. with a product liability lawsuit in Florida federal court on Monday, accusing the Illinois-based company of selling contaminated powdered baby formula that contained a large, petrified bug and made her daughter severely ill. In a 33-page complaint, Kelli Green of Pensacola, Florida, claims her daughter E.G., a minor, needed medical care after consuming Abbott's Alimentum powdered infant formula that was contaminated with the bacteria salmonella newport. The suit says E.G. became irritable after consuming the formula, and her stool became discolored and bloody. She also suffered a severe diaper rash, lethargy and loss of...

