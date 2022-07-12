LendingTree Downplayed Scope Of Data Breach, Suit Says

By Dorothy Atkins (July 12, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts resident hit LendingTree LLC with a proposed data breach class action in North Carolina federal court Monday, accusing the online lending company of negligently exposing highly sensitive information of more than 200,000 consumers, including individuals who never used its services, and then downplaying the scope of the breach. In a 26-page complaint, Christopher Lamie of Watertown, Massachusetts, alleges that the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's lax data security measures led to a breach in February, exposing a large swath of consumers' personal identifying information, or PII, including their social security numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers and loan...

