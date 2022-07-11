Va. Freight Biz Sues EPA For $6.2M Over Superfund Site

By Faith Williams (July 11, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was hit with a $6.2 million suit Monday by a Virginia-based freight company that claims the agency wrongfully accused it of releasing hazardous substances into the environment and designated a 30-acre site it owns as a Superfund site. Magnate LLC filed the suit in Virginia federal court after the EPA denied its claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The freight company alleges the agency also denied its claim outside the six-month limit to deny or settle, and failed to appoint a lawyer to review and consider its case. The Federal Tort Claims Act allows individuals who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS