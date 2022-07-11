Dentons Cites Recent High Court Ruling In Ex-Partner Dispute

By Lauren Berg (July 11, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Dentons LLP has told a California appellate court that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling reinforces its argument that one of its former partners who claims he was unjustly fired over a disputed $34 million contingency fee must arbitrate the matter, while the ex-partner said the ruling is irrelevant. Dentons told California's Second District Court of Appeal in a letter Friday that the firm and former partner Jinshu "John" Zhang signed an arbitration agreement that calls for any disputes to be arbitrated in New York, arguing that the high court's June ruling in Viking River Cruises v. Moriana backs the firm's argument that...

