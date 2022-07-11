Baby Food Co. Must Face Claims Labels Violate FDA Rules

By Dorothy Atkins (July 11, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed a proposed class action on Monday alleging that Sprout Foods' baby and toddler food products falsely advertise the products' health benefits, but he gave consumers another chance to amend and said the company must face claims its labels violate U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled that named plaintiffs Gillian and Samuel Davidson adequately alleged that Sprout Foods Inc. violated California's Unfair Competition Law because its baby and toddler food product labels contain nutrient content claims that are prohibited by FDA regulations. However, the rest of the...

