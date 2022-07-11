Gov't Tells 10th Circ. EPA Ruling Shouldn't Halt Wage Hike

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 11, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decision on the EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions doesn't back two outdoor groups' argument that a rule increasing federal contractors' hourly minimum wage to $15 is unlawful, the government told the Tenth Circuit on Monday. The government told the appellate court in a letter that the West Virginia et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency et al. matter doesn't support the Colorado River Outfitters Association and adventure tour company Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC's view that the so-called major questions doctrine applies to their suit challenging the wage hike. The government said the major questions doctrine doesn't...

