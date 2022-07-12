Crypto Bill Would Put Energy Use Of Digital Assets In Context

By Miguel Suazo (July 12, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- On June 6, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., released the first major bipartisan bill intended to regulate digital assets. Notably, the bill calls for additional information about the energy use associated with practices and operations of the digital asset industry, such as bitcoin mining. Reliable information is the cornerstone of good business and sound laws and regulations, and even without the nudge of federal legislation, many market participants have already launched efforts to understand how digital assets impact the electric grid. For instance, Duke Energy Corp., the second largest U.S.-based utility, is currently examining bitcoin mining's role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS