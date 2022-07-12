Ark. Investor Biz Sues Feds Over 2-Year Wait On EB-5 Status

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 12, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Little Rock, Arkansas economic development business has sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, accusing the agency of dragging its feet on giving the business an answer on whether it can designate one of its projects as an "exemplar" project for immigrant investors to invest in. In the complaint filed Monday, Pine State Regional Center LLC asked for a writ of mandamus that would require the agency to finally respond to an application the LLC submitted in August 2020 to request exemplar status for one of its projects. According to its website, Pine State was formed in 2013 by the economic...

