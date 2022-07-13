US-Canada Solar Deal Sees Biden Admin. Balance Priorities

By Jennifer Doherty (July 12, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The new U.S.-Canada agreement on solar product trade demonstrates adept policymaking at a delicate moment for the Biden administration, bolstering the renewable energy sector while reducing reliance on Chinese imports allegedly made with forced labor. The memorandum of understanding announced Thursday that governs solar product imports formally frees Canada from safeguard tariffs that the Trump administration imposed in 2018 under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 to protect struggling U.S. companies and then tightened in 2020. By exempting Canadian solar panels from the levies, the new administration has disentangled itself from a policy that a dispute settlement panel found...

