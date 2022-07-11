Real 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Faces TCPA Suit For Unwanted Calls

By Gina Kim (July 11, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida man filed a proposed class action Monday against former stockbroker and "Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort and his company Global Motivation, alleging they sent unsolicited telemarketing messages to people without their permission in violation of federal and state telephone consumer protection laws. Stephen Muccio of Palm Beach County, Florida, alleged he and several others received unwanted calls and text messages from Belfort and his company in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Muccio said the company repeatedly sent solicitations without providing customers the choice to opt out of such messages, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS