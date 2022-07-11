DOJ Probing PGA Tour Over LIV Golf Rivalry

By Dave Simpson (July 11, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly investigating potential antitrust behavior by the PGA Tour for its handling of its own players and their relationship with its competitor, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The antitrust division of the DOJ has apparently been reaching out to players' agents about the PGA tours' bylaws that set rules around their clients' ability to compete in other golf events, according to the Wall Street Journal. "This was not unexpected," a PGA Tour spokesperson told Law360 in an email. "We went through this in 1994 and...

