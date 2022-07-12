4th Circ. Urged To Halt $600M NC Coastal Bridge Project

By Morgan Conley (July 12, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a roughly $600 million project to build a toll bridge in coastal North Carolina urged the Fourth Circuit to strike down a federal approval for the bridge, arguing new information that emerged while the project was on hold for several years wasn't adequately factored in. In a reply brief Monday, the North Carolina Wildlife Federation and others who oppose the proposal to construct a toll bridge between the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina and the mainland urged the Fourth Circuit to reverse a lower court ruling that favored the Federal Highway Administration and the North Carolina Department of...

