Stress-Testing A Real Estate JV Ahead Of New Challenges

By Daniel Guggenheim and Michael Soejoto (July 12, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Clients often say that the best joint venture agreements are the ones that go in a drawer at closing and stay there until it is time to divvy up the spoils from a profitable sale.[1] However, even when partners have a great relationship, and feel that they can count on each other to do the right thing if faced with unexpected circumstances, it is nonetheless a good idea to dust off that JV-turned-paperweight every once in a while for a reminder about the details of the partnership parameters. Now as much as ever, in the face of recent reports assessing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS