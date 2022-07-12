Ex-Toys R Us Execs Renew Call To End Ch. 11 Suit

By Rick Archer (July 12, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A group of former Toys R Us executives on Tuesday asked a Virginia district judge to overturn a bankruptcy judge's finding they will have to face claims stemming from the company's bankruptcy, saying the allegations lack the evidence needed to back them up. In the objection, the 10 executives argued the Toys R Us litigation trust had simply not provided the evidence required by law for the judge to allow the claims they wrongly authorized payments and misled vendors to go to trial. "The court's baseless leap therefore cannot stand," they said. Toys R Us, burdened by more than $5 billion...

