PTAB Judges Discuss Their Approach To New Fintiv Guidance

By Ryan Davis (July 21, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges on Thursday detailed the circumstances under which they will not decline to review patents amid parallel infringement litigation, with new guidance from USPTO Director Kathi Vidal, while stressing the policy may still be refined based on public feedback. Vidal, who leads the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, issued a memo last month revising the application of the PTAB's 2020 decision in Apple Inc. v. Fintiv Inc., which became a lightning rod for criticism from patent challengers who said it unduly restricted access to the board. Under Fintiv, the board had often refused to review patents in cases where...

