Mining Investor Denies Owing Arbitration Funder £16M

By Silvia Martelli (July 18, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- A Finnish mining investor has denied owing £16.7 million ($20.7 million) to a litigation funder, arguing that a deal to fund his proceedings against Egypt after his iron ore project was shut down is unenforceable because it includes overly high fees. Mohamed Abdel Raouf Bahgat told the High Court in a defense on July 11 that his agreement with Buttonwood Legal Capital Ltd. is not valid because of its terms, including the "win only award fee," which represents a return on investment of almost 85%. The deal is unenforceable also because of its "extremely high rate of interest" and the "fund...

