Lloyd's Settles Insurance Claim Over Quarantined Ship

By Silvia Martelli (July 15, 2022, 3:14 PM BST) -- A shipowner has settled its lawsuit with Lloyd's Insurance that alleged that the insurer refused to pay out on a claim for a vessel that missed out on repairs when it was quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Sara Cockerill has resolved a dispute brought at the High Court by maritime company EBE NV against Lloyd's Insurance Company SA. EBE claimed that the insurer owed it more than $471,000 for the earnings that its ship, El Grasso, lost when it was quarantined for 12 days in the Philippines in February 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak took hold. The two sides reached...

