GenapSys Opens Ch. 11 After Chancery Shakes Up Board

By Jeff Montgomery (July 12, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT) -- After years of feuding over control of the company and a recent Delaware Chancery Court order disqualifying or invalidating most current or proposed directors, gene sequencing venture GenapSys Inc. retreated into Chapter 11 in Delaware late Monday, aiming for a quick sale. A petition filed with the court today said the business entered bankruptcy with scant cash, about $30 million in secured debt, a mostly laid-off work force and unsecured claims topped by a $50 million litigation claim asserted by an interest of California-based Foresite Capital Management. Initial filings indicated that the company will seek $4 million in debtor-in-possession financing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS