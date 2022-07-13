Citibank Can Reopen £2.7M Age Discrimination Suit

By Adele Redmond (July 13, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Citibank succeeded on Tuesday in reopening questions over whether a former employee described as "too old" and set in his ways was discriminated against because of his age. The Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld a lower tribunal's ruling that Neils Kirk, who was managing director of the bank's energy department, was subject to an unfair and discriminatory redundancy process in 2017. He was 55 at the time. Kirk had worked at Citibank for 26 years when it restructured his department to have just one managing director. The bank picked someone four years younger than Kirk for the job before consulting him....

