Two Firms Lead SPAC Merger For $1B Entertainment Co.

By Elaine Briseño (July 12, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- White & Case-led Falcon's Beyond will merge with a special purpose acquisition company steered by Gibson Dunn in a move that would value the entertainment company at about $1 billion, Falcon's Beyond said Tuesday. The company said in a statement that it expects to receive gross cash proceeds of up to $282 million when the deal with FAST Acquisition Corp. II is complete. The new company will be named Falcon's Beyond Global and will be publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol FBYD. Falcon's Beyond develops and operates theme parks, resorts and other entertainment venues. CEO Cecil D. Magpuri said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS