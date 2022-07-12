Mass. Top Court Upends Local Coastal Development Plans

By Brian Dowling (July 12, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts's top court on Tuesday struck down the use of locally crafted, state-approved harbor development plans, siding with downtown Boston residents challenging a 600-foot waterfront skyscraper. The Supreme Judicial Court, in an opinion penned by Associate Justice Dalila Wendlandt, upheld a state court judge's finding that the municipal harbor plans governing development in the coastal tidelands amounted to an unlawful delegation of authority by the state Department of Environmental Protection. Boston's harbor plan, created by the city and the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, allowed for developer Donald Chiofaro's massive skyscraper despite waterfront limits set by the Department...

