Gilead Hires Organon Top Atty To Become General Counsel

By Clarice Silber (July 12, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. said on Tuesday that it has hired Organon & Co. top attorney Deborah Telman to become its general counsel starting in August. California-based Gilead said Telman will also take on an executive vice president of corporate affairs role and will serve on the company's senior leadership team as she reports to Gilead Chairman and CEO Daniel O'Day. The company said Telman will succeed outgoing top attorney Brett Pletcher. According to Gilead, Telman will take charge of its legal and corporate affairs function, which includes government and policy and public affairs. "I am thrilled to join Gilead...

