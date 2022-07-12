Carnival Cruise Line Can't Escape Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 12, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected Carnival's bid to toss a lawsuit by a cruise passenger who says he slipped and fell on oil and grease while at a food buffet, ruling he sufficiently showed the company failed to warn him about the slippery substances. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied the motion by Carnival Corp. to dismiss Courtney Montrez Green's negligence claims, saying in a Monday order that his April 29 second amended complaint alleges sufficient facts to provide evidence that the company, which does business as Carnival Cruise Line, was on actual and constructive notice of the dangerous condition....

