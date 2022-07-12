Kirkland-Led Francisco Partners Nabs Almost $17B In Funds

By McCord Pagan (July 12, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, private equity firm Francisco Partners said Tuesday it closed on $16.8 billion in capital after closing two new funds, adding that with the latest commitments it now has $23 billion available to invest. The firm said in a statement that its latest flagship fund Francisco Partners VII LP brought in $13.5 billion and that its Francisco Partners Agility III LP fund raised $3.3 billion. Both funds were oversubscribed and exceeded their targets, it said. "The recent slowdown and correction in valuations are a normal part of the technology cycle and we believe it creates interesting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS