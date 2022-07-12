Ex-GSA Official Gets 4 Months For Rigging Job Search

By Chris Villani (July 12, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A former New England regional official with the General Services Administration was sentenced to four months in prison Tuesday after admitting to rigging a job for a friend who then paid the government worker a commission on a real estate deal. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV decried Kevin Richards' corrupt acts, even as he acknowledged that Richards had otherwise led a good life. He rejected Richards' bid to avoid prison and receive a probation-only sentence, saying that "some further or deeper pain than that is required." "Government corruption is unusually harmful and corrosive," Judge Saylor said. "It breeds cynicism...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS