Ga. Judge Tosses Public Defender's Work Bias Suit

By Rosie Manins (July 12, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia public defender can't pursue a bias and retaliation case against her employers because it's largely time-barred and the individual state defendants have qualified immunity, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land denied on Monday Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit public defender Nancy B. Miller's motion to file a third amended complaint, and granted a motion by the defendants to dismiss the case. He said in his order that she'd had enough chances to fix deficiencies in her pleadings. "It is time for Miller to move on — either to the Court of Appeals or to a...

